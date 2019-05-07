Kanye West’s Met Gala Outfit Featured A Simple $40 Dickies Jacket

Getty Image

The Met Gala is perhaps the most iconic fashion day of the year, and it always plays host to some extreme fashion choices. For example, at this year’s event, Lady Gaga made four outfit changes, while Cardi B’s dress was created by 35 people over the course of 2,000 hours. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were in attendance as well, and even though West is known for his pricy Yeezy clothes, he went with a simple everyman approach for his red carpet look, which featured a straightforward black Dickies jacket that retails for just around $40.



The jacket, an Insulated Eisenhower Jacket, actually made a lot of sense given West’s affinity for simple designs and neutral colors, even if it’s not as pricy or bespoke as the things often wears. Dickies, which is more known for its practical performance workwear than its fashion-focused offerings, lists the jacket on its website for a price range of $42.99 to $47.99. Meanwhile, Amazon has certain sizes of the jacket for under $40, while The Uniform Authority is selling some sizes for less than $35.

The Dickies website describes the jacket:

“Inspired by General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s favorite WWII jacket, Dickies’ Insulated Eisenhower Jacket is known for its classic good looks, rugged durability and lightweight warmth. The exterior pockets, and the hidden interior pocket, create plenty of space to store your accessories. Thanks to the generous fit across the shoulders and chest, as well as the light feel of the jacket, it has become a customer favorite with performance, comfort and value guaranteed.”

Dickies seems to be enjoying the extra attention and praised Kanye for his fashion choice, tweeting, “We’re loving the fit, Kanye!”

