Getty Image

Kanye West has a long and complicated history when it comes to award shows. From the time he famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the VMAs, to the time he almost interrupted Beck’s acceptance speech at the Grammys, Yeezy has a long history of bringing a bit of the unexpected to a traditionally well-planned out ceremony. And now, Page Six is reporting that Kanye is in talks to bring his patented off-the-wall proclivities to the first annual Pornhub Awards.

The ceremony is set to go down this Thursday and is being hosted by porn star Asa Akira. Kanye has apparently been approached to take on a role as the creative director, and with only a few days of time to prepare, a source told Page Six, “There are some insane negotiations going on.”

Kanye made known his affinity for the adult website during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after being asked by the host whether his attitudes about women had changed since he’d had daughters. “Nah, I still look at Pornhub,” West replied. “A lot of black on white, obviously,” he added. As a show of appreciation for the high profile, network-televised shoutout, Pornhub later gave Yeezy a free lifetime premium subscription.

We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here's to you, Ye. https://t.co/1uarAl53xp cc: @jimmykimmel — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) August 10, 2018

Perhaps that’s how this new creative partnership came about in the first place.