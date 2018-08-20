Cardi B And Kehlani Have Phone Problems In Their ‘Ring’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since the release of her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B has been living her best life. She upstaged Jerry Seinfeld on Between Two Ferns, made chart history by becoming the first female rapper with two No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts, she became a meme, and more importantly, she became a mother. She ended up having to cancel her summer tour for maternal reasons, but that doesn’t mean she’s been sitting around doing nothing: Today, she released a video for her Kehlani collaboration, “Ring.”

The clip goes along with the song’s theme of problematic phone communication with a man, as Cardi and Kehlani can be seen in a phone booth in the sky, tangled in phone wires, and otherwise lamenting the lack of notifications. It seems the two communicate better about each other, though: Back in December before Invasion Of Privacy was released, Kehlani teased at the collaboration and praised Cardi to a red carpet interviewer at the Billboard Women In Music 2017 event, saying “I can’t say nothing else except she’s incredible, she deserves everything coming to her, she works hard, and she’s stayed humble.”

Today is a big day for Cardi beyond this: The 2018 VMAs are tonight, and she’s nominated for a whopping ten awards, which really means something.

