Killer Mike’s Anti-Confederate Merch Tells Fans To ‘Check The Scoreboard’ For The Civil War

#Run the Jewels
Hip-Hop Editor
08.18.17 2 Comments

Killer Mike has already made his stance on the recent uptick in white supremacist activity quite clear, thank you very much, but just in case anyone thought he’s softened his stance in the last eight months, he’s now selling anti-Confederate merchandise online.

While Mike was accused of soliciting unpaid labor in his search for tour merch designers, it looks like artist Atom Todd was only too happy to submit his design for the “Winners and Losers” tee. The tee features a sports scoreboard with both USA and Confederate flags instead of team logos, with the Confederate side of course losing 1-0. Mike also posted a video debuting the design and sharing his views on those controversial Confederate statues (which, let’s keep in mind, sit in prominent public locations and are paid for by public funds).

Per Mike’s Instagram advertisement, the merchandise was produced in collaboration with Brooklyn boutique label Daylight Curfew, and will include coffee mugs as well. The brand has previously collaborated with Cartoon Network and Mr. Muthaf*ckin Exquire. The Atlanta rapper took some time off from all this serious business to have a little fun alongside Run The Jewels cohort El-P on MTV’s Wild’n Out. Check out some of his hilarious freestyles from the battle segment below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Run the Jewels
TAGSKiller MikeRUN THE JEWELS

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 50 mins ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 23 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP