Getty Image

On Wednesday, Kodak Black was supposed to put on a show in Boston, but he never made it to the venue, and at the time, nobody really knew why that was. Yesterday, it was reported that this happened because Black was arrested at the US/Canada border on weapon and drug charges. For those wondering why Black was even in Canada in the first place, it looks like he’s blaming it on his GPS.

TMZ reports that what happened is this: Black attempted to drive from Detroit to Boston on Wednesday, entering his destination into his GPS, which put him on the most direct route possible. Unfortunately, that route took him out of the country and into Canada, which Black didn’t realize. He apparently didn’t know he left the country until he was asked to present his passport, at which point he would have been unable to turn around. The arrest happened when Black re-entered the US via Lewiston-Queenston Bridge into New York’s Niagara County, where law enforcement found a Glock 9mm pistol and marijuana in the Cadillac Escalade that Black was driving.

This isn’t Black’s first bit of trouble at the border: In March, he had to cancel a show in Vancouver because he was denied entry into Canada.