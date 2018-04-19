Kyle Announces His Third Album, ‘Light Of Mine,’ After Sharing Two Singles

04.19.18 2 hours ago

Kyle first made a name for himself in the hip-hop world with his 2016 feature on Lil’ Yachty’s hit song “iSpy.” After that, he went the feature route and was popping up everywhere you looked. Kehlani, Marc. E Bassey, you name it. The man has been busy working hard building a name and reputation as a laid-back west coast rapper. Last week at Coachella, Kyle surprised the crowd by bringing out special guest Chance The Rapper to perform two songs and close out the show. It was a headline-making event, an event topped today only by the announcement of his third album: Light Of Mine.

The album was announced today via Kyle’s Instagram. In a post which simply read “Light Of Mine 5/18.”

LIGHT OF MINE 5.18

It turns out we already have two songs from the album as his previously released singles “To The Moon” and the Kehlani co-feature “playinwitme.” 2018 has already been a banner year for Kyle –who also goes by the names SuperDuperKyle, K.i.D, King Wavy, and Kidd Kass– as he was the onscreen mascot for ESPN’s March Madness campaign. Kyle has already announced that he would be joining Logic on his “Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody” tour which actually starts on 06/08, so the album is coming at a prime time for more success.

