Getty Image

Queen Latifah first made herself a pop culture icon with her contributions to hip-hop, but since then, she has been prosperous in television, movies, and a variety of other fields of endeavor. For her latest project, Latifah will bridge her interests in music and TV with a pair of projects about some pioneering women musicians, both of which will air on Lifetime.

One of the projects is a miniseries about legendary hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa, who are best known for their 1987 single “Push It.” The series will be executive produced by Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Latifah, Jesse Collins, and Shakim Compere, and Andy Hume, Dionne Harmon and James “Jimmy” Maynes are credited as co-executive producers.

Among other accolades, the duo was one of the first female hip-hop acts to win a Grammy, taking home the honor for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “None Of Your Business” at the 37th Grammy Awards in 1995. Coincidentally, Latifah won the Grammy for the only other rap category that year, as “U.N.I.T.Y.” won the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

The other Latifah-produced projects is the biopic The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel, which is about the group that formed in the late ’60s and has become a defining gospel group: they’re the highest selling female gospel group in history. The movie is executive produced by Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott.

Neither project has a confirmed release date yet, although they’re both expected to air in 2020.