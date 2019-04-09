Boosie Badazz Was Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges

Getty Image

According to Baton Rouge, Louisianna’s WAFB 9, the rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly know as Lil Boosie) has been arrested in Newnan, Georgia. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., had been taken into their custory on Monday evening. According to the report, the rapper has been charged possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana.

#BREAKING: Torrence Hatch a.k.a Boosie Badazz, has been arrested on drug and weapon charges in Newnan, Georgia, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/YWEe0eIJQh — WAFB (@WAFB) April 9, 2019

According to the sheriff’s office, Boosie was driving a white Dodge Charger. Police decided to pull him over when they noticed the car swerving in and out of its lane, Apparently, the care nearly side-swiped another vehicle. According to a report by The Newnan Times-Herald, it was not until the arresting officer approached the car that he noticed the smell of marijuana.

Boosie was also apparently accompanied in the car by former NFL player, Antonio Allen. Allen, 30, last played as a free safety for the New York Jets in 2016. Allen was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of schedule I narcotics, and possession of marijuana.

During a search of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office says they found about 11 g of suspected marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun. They also reportedly found a bag full of cash, and a vape pen with suspected THC oil inside. Additionally, the vehicle Boosie was driving was determined to be a rental from Florida, but was not found to be registered in neither his nor Allen’s name.

A bond has yet to be set for Boosie’s release.