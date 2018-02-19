Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sometimes, things happen that you don’t really fully understand, but are unbelievably rewarding nonetheless. Lil Yachty‘s appearance at a bar mitzvah is one of those things. While it’s not clear when exactly the event in the video took place, a collection of truly incredible clips emerged on YouTube over the weekend of Yachty’s headlining slot in commemorating a boy’s transition to a man with performances of tracks like “Ice Tray,” “Mase in ’97,” and “Minnesota.” At one point, Yachty counts down then swings a water bottle above his head, completely dousing thirteen-year-olds in formal shirts and dresses.

“Y’all read to turn up? We’re here to turn up, I need y’all to turn up,” Yachty encouraged the crowd of enamored tweens that surrounded the small stage at the front of the ballroom, before joining them on the dance floor for a bouncing rendition of “Minnesota.” Yachty looks genuinely happy to be there, and the kids crowded at the front of the stage are all ecstatic, dancing as if they were at a full-fledged show. Somehow, there are no parents to be seen in the whole video, which sort of gives a whole new meaning to his album Teenage Emotions. Check out the truly incredible video above.