In the summer of 2010, Mac Miller released his K.I.D.S. mixtape, and it was a big one for him. It preceded his first ever tour, the “Incredibly Dope Tour,” which helped establish Miller as a hip-hop star on the rise. Before that, though, he sat down with underground rap blog Masked Gorilla for what site founder Roger Gengo says is Miller’s first interview. Although the interview was filmed, the video was never released, until Masked Gorilla decided to share some of the footage recently.

In the clip, Miller raps some, and laughs while struggling to plug Masked Gorilla before he finally gets it right. Gengo describes the scene in the video description:

“Here’s a video of Mac Miller freestyling in 2010 after I interviewed him for Masked Gorilla. He was still in high school. So was I. It was before he released K.I.D.S. Before he had any tattoos. It was his first interview. It was mine too. He was in New York City for a few days. Before he left to fly home I met him at his hotel near the airport. I was incredibly nervous driving there. So nervous that, even though his manager Quinten instructed me to come up to the room when I arrived, I waited in the lobby for him to tell me again. Eventually Q came down. I asked Q why they were in NYC. Someone flew them out, but their parents didn’t know the trip was paid for, so they gave them travel money. They were excited about that. We were, literally, all just kids pretending that we knew what we were doing. I walked into the hotel room and greeted Mac. He was very energetic. I don’t think either of us could believe that the other wanted to do the interview. We filmed the interview. It felt like the greatest thing I had ever done in my life. Then we all piled in my mom’s car to get food. We did some other things, too, then I dropped him back off at the hotel.”

Watch the video above.