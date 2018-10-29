Getty Image

“Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life,” the Mac Miller tribute concert taking place October 31 from LA’s Greek Theatre, will also include a livestream, according to a recent tweet from Mac Miller’s official account. The concert, which includes performances from a number of artists who knew Mac well in life and worked with him extensively, will feature performances from Action Bronson, Chance The Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, John Mayer, Schoolboy Q, Vince Staples, and more.

Join us for the livestream of Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life on 10/31 at 6:30pm PT. The event will benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund to support youth arts & community-building programs in Mac Miller’s memory. Visit https://t.co/zM41C0Je0L to donate. https://t.co/s7cZYmGzkS — Mac (@MacMiller) October 29, 2018

Mac’s passing at the age of 26 this year was met with an outpouring of grief and fond remembrances from across the hip-hop community. Whlie at least one major entertainment awards show left him out of its “in memoriam” tribute for 2018, within hip-hop, he’s received intense, heartfelt tributes from Childish Gambino, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and even Future.

Of course, the most heartfelt tributes of all came from some of those who knew him best, including his mom and Ariana Grande, with whom he shared a longterm relationship before breaking up earlier this year. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for some fans, who used the pop singer as a straw person the could use to vent their own sadness and confusion. She was the recipient of a cavalcade of nasty messages blaming her for the rapper’s death. Hopefully, the tribute concert will give them a better outlet and a chance to say goodbye the right way.

The tribute concert will take place October 31 at 630 PM PST with all proceeds going to benefit The Mac Miller Circles Fund to support youth arts & community-building programs in Mac Miller’s memory.