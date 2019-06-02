Getty Image

Many musicians have begun championing efforts to combat climate change. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has efforts of her own. Megan has officially dubbed this summer the “Hot Girl Summer” following the release of her album Fever. She’s extending the term to raise awareness to global warming and climate change. The rapper took to social media to share tips on how to stay environmentally conscious and urged her followers to join her.

“Hey Hotties these are a few things I’m starting today ! If you’re already an eco friendly hottie please comment more ways to help,” the “Realer” rapper wrote on Twitter. These tips included reducing meat and dairy in your diet, reusable bags, recycling, and using a reusable water bottle.

Hey Hotties these are a few things I’m starting today ! If you’re already an eco friendly hottie please comment more ways to help 🍃 pic.twitter.com/rc2eSooR2z — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 1, 2019

The rapper also took to Instagram live to share her eco-friendly plans. “I’m really about to get on my hot girl sh*t and I’m about to start using less plastic,” she told her followers. “I’m thinking about organizing a little beach cleanup for all the hotties,” she said. “Y’all gotta come in y’all bikinis and clean up some sh*t!” Megan said she had plans in the works for a tree-planting event with her fans. “I’m definitely putting that together so all my hotties that want to help clean up— let’s do it.”

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s working on organizing a beach clean up for her “Hotties” and wants to organize a tree planting event to help the environment ♻️ pic.twitter.com/Tqg2nlzxUr — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) May 31, 2019

Megan Thee Stallion’s record Fever is out now via 300 Entertainment.