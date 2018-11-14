Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the humorous video for “Reginald” from his thoughtfully introspective sophomore album, Pieces Of A Man, Mick Jenkins sends up the tropes and visuals of low-budget, 1970s police procedurals, filling the video with lighthearted touches like lustrous fake mustaches and offbeat stunt work. The video is directed by Jude Appleby and features a lo-fi aesthetic, with film scratches and jumpy zoom effects that really bring home the throwback sensibilities of the concept.

In the clip, the Chicago rapper and his fellow “cops” conduct stakeouts, stings, and chases, all with a lovingly goofy humor to the performances that you can tell had everyone cracking up between takes. The jazziness of the beat from “Reginald” sets off the visuals nicely as well, reminding of the often jazz band-tracked shows and films that inspired the video. The lyrics are just more cerebral flexing from Mick, but given the freeform flow of the video, his stream-of-consciousness raps also fit right in.

Mick also announced his upcoming tour to support Pieces Of A Man, which kicks off in January of the new year and includes 19 dates across North America. He’ll wrap the tour in February, hitting venues in Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, DC, and Detroit along the way, concluding, of course, in his native Chicago with a homecoming show sure to be a hit. See the full date run in the flyer below.