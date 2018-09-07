Getty Images

British singer-songwriter Nao made waves in 2016 with her debut album, For All We Know, ushering in a style she dubbed “Wonky Funk” as smooth, downtempo EDM-influenced take on pop-R&B that resonated with fans on both sides of the pond. Since then, she’d been relatively quiet on the release front until very recently with new “Make It Out Alive,” which became one of the highlights of the summer R&B resurgence. Now, she’s followed up that triumph with the announcement that more new music is soon to follow with the upcoming release of her long-awaited sophomore album, titled Saturn.

The announcement is accompanied by the news of a planned world tour to help promote the new album which will begin in Japan this winter and conclude in London next spring. According to the press release publicizing the new project, Saturn is about the process of embracing adulthood and is inspired by an astrological phenomenon called “Saturn returning.”

“My friends kept telling me about the term ‘Saturn Returns,’” Nao explains. “It’s this idea that Saturn takes 29 years to orbit from when you’re born and it is the planet of blessings and growth. So by the time you’re around 29, between 27 and 32, something big happens in your life. It’s like waking up and coming of age, like: ‘I’ve been going through my twenties and what have I been doing in this relationship?’ What have I been doing in this job?’ You start to rethink everything – old stuff that your parents taught you or ideas that you believed in. It’s like a complete shedding of skin and it can be painful.”

Saturn is due October 26 on Little Tokyo Recordings Limited and features collaborations with Mura Masa and TDE singer SiR. Get it here and see the tour dates below.

12/06 — Tokyo, Japan @ WWWX

01/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

01/13 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

01/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

01/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

01/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

01/19 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

01/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

01/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

01/23 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

01/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

01/26 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

01/27 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

01/29 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

01/30 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

02/01 — Boston, MA @ Royale

02/02 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/05 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

02/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/08 — Paris, FR @ Gaite Lyrique

03/09 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/11 — Cologne, DE@ Luxor

03/13 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/14 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

03/15 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

03/20 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/21 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett Student Union

03/22 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute

03/24 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

03/26 — Bristol UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

03/28 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton