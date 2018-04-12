Instagram

Nicki Minaj swung through the Apple Music studios today and had a lengthy chat with Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe while premiering her two new singles “Barbi Tingz,” and “Chun-Li.” While she was spilling tea on her feud-not-feud with Cardi B, two of her mentors in the game, Lil Wayne and Birdman decided to call into the show and give praise.

Weezy was first to Nicki’s immense surprise. “I can’t believe Wayne was up at this time!” she joked after the fact. Wayne clowned Nicki for a bit, calling themselves a power couple, before being scolded that some might take him seriously. Weezy didn’t care. “I don’t know what a written format means,” he deadpanned.

Talking to Lowe, Nicki recalled that while recording in Miami, Wayne told her, “You’re on my same level now, and I said, ‘Wayne, are you crazy? I will never be on your same level!'” The love is still very real.

After Weezy, the head of Cash Money Birdman also logged an appearance to offer praise and crown Nicki the greatest female rapper of all-time. “The numbers she put up, the ethics, how she took rap to another, I don’t think any other people have done that in the music business,” he said. “I’m just grateful to be a part of it, and watch it.”

After the fact, Nicki commented on the relationship between Weezy and Baby, seeming to confirm what some recent reports have suggested that the feud between the two men has settled. “We family and Wayne know that. And Wayne knows when there’s a dispute between family, I don’t pick sides,” she said. “I wasn’t gonna stop showing love to Baby. Family works shit out. And I knew eventually that shit would get worked out between him and Wayne.”