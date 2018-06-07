Nicki Minaj Channels Ancient Egyptian Ruler Cleopatra On Her Revealing ‘Queen’ Cover

#Nicki Minaj
Hip-Hop Editor
06.07.18

Shutterstock

In case you haven’t noticed by now, Nicki Minaj has a flair for the dramatic and isn’t shy about showing off. Her bouts of teasing her fans with both content reveals and her revealing Instagram photos are a part of her appeal for them, as she involves them in conspiratorial, secret club-like shenanigans and usually rewards their loyalty with big announcements and flamboyant posts. Her latest revelation is the ostentatiously sexy cover for Queen, her upcoming and long-awaited fourth studio album.

The cover, shot and designed by fashion photographers Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott, casts Nicki as ancient Egyptian queen Cleopatra, shot against a red, backlight background and sitting on a tree branch to evoke a lounging lioness. As in many of her more recent posts to Instagram, Nicki is scantily-clad in only a headdress and a loincloth, with a rhinestone arrangement covering her bare chest.

The buildup to the album has involved social media takeovers, double single releases, video game characters, and revealing interviews, all as Nicki has embraced a “bad guy” persona to shield herself from probable detractors and possible competition. Whether this latest revelation will increase anticipation or put a damper on her buzz remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Queen‘s August 10 release date can’t arrive soon enough.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSmert and marcusNicki MinajQUEEN

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP