Nigel D’s. #BeautiesOfTheWeek: 5.31.14

Enjoy this week’s, “#BeautiesOfTheWeek.”
I don’t eat da box but Iggy could convince me to
more white girls please
#27 golden barbie
i sort of agree with S5…..fake asses are wack and a thing artificial. I rather see NATURAL beauties of the week Nigel.
I’ll take the one with the h-town hat please and thank you.
#30 lawd ha’mercy
Ms Jackyoh man
j’aime beaucoup kiki kayo !!!
I don’t eat da box but Iggy could convince me to
more white girls please
#27 golden barbie
i sort of agree with S5…..fake asses are wack and a thing artificial. I rather see NATURAL beauties of the week Nigel.
I’ll take the one with the h-town hat please and thank you.
#30 lawd ha’mercy
Ms Jackyoh man
j’aime beaucoup kiki kayo !!!