Nigel D. Presents: The Opulence Of Dubai

I posted images from Rome and Egypt, and now here is the gallery for Dubai. I hit up a few of Dubai’s major attractions such as the, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Ski Dubai. Mostly everyone I encountered in Dubai spoke English and there was people from all over the world there. The weather wasn’t too hot, but I went before the summer weather takes over.

Leave comments/questions below.



When the Infinity Tower is completed it will be the world tallest building with a 90 degree twist. Looks crazy in person.

The train stations in Dubai look like a UFO.

First day in Dubai I took a safari with Arabian Adventures. The tour included, Falconry display, a very bumpy ride through the desert, a camel ride, and food. I would recommend doing a safari if you are ever out there. Driving through the desert was like being on a roller coaster and you get to stop and taking pics in the desert.



Brooklyn has pitbulls and Dubai has Falcons. The show showed how fast and precise Falcons are, it was impressive.

The next day I visited the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The building is over 2,716.5 feet tall. The elevator takes 60 seconds to get to the 124th floor where the observation deck is located. This is a must do if you visit Dubai(buy tickets online and book a time right before sunset).





At the Burj Khalifa observation deck they have an ATM that gives you gold.

The Burj Khalifa is connected to the Dubai Mall. The Dubai Mall is the world’s largest mall(12 million sq ft.) and a place to go broke quickly.



5th Ave isn’t up on this yet.



























During my last day in Dubai I had afternoon tea at the self proclaimed seven star hotel, Burj Al Arab. The hotel cost about $1800 a night for starters, the only other way to get inside is to go for tea at the sky view bar. The afternoon tea includes a series of finger foods and over 20 types of tea to choose from. I was full off the food and didn’t have too much tea. The price is expensive but you are paying for the view and experience.

When you stay at the Burj Al Arab they pick you up from the airport in a Rolls Royce. I’m not balling so I got a camel to my hotel.

One of the servings they give you during the meal. There was a variety from sandwiches to pastries.

Ironically went skiing for the first time in the desert. Ski Dubai, lets you go skiing inside of a mall. It is freezing inside and they have slopes and other activities inside.

I have no idea how Lil Wayne walks around in these.

That is all ice!

