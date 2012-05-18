Nigel D. Presents: The Opulence Of Dubai

I posted images from Rome and Egypt, and now here is the gallery for Dubai. I hit up a few of Dubai’s major attractions such as the, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Ski Dubai. Mostly everyone I encountered in Dubai spoke English and there was people from all over the world there. The weather wasn’t too hot, but I went before the summer weather takes over.
Leave comments/questions below.
When the Infinity Tower is completed it will be the world tallest building with a 90 degree twist. Looks crazy in person.
The train stations in Dubai look like a UFO.
First day in Dubai I took a safari with Arabian Adventures. The tour included, Falconry display, a very bumpy ride through the desert, a camel ride, and food. I would recommend doing a safari if you are ever out there. Driving through the desert was like being on a roller coaster and you get to stop and taking pics in the desert.
Brooklyn has pitbulls and Dubai has Falcons. The show showed how fast and precise Falcons are, it was impressive.
The next day I visited the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The building is over 2,716.5 feet tall. The elevator takes 60 seconds to get to the 124th floor where the observation deck is located. This is a must do if you visit Dubai(buy tickets online and book a time right before sunset).
At the Burj Khalifa observation deck they have an ATM that gives you gold.
The Burj Khalifa is connected to the Dubai Mall. The Dubai Mall is the world’s largest mall(12 million sq ft.) and a place to go broke quickly.
5th Ave isn’t up on this yet.
During my last day in Dubai I had afternoon tea at the self proclaimed seven star hotel, Burj Al Arab. The hotel cost about $1800 a night for starters, the only other way to get inside is to go for tea at the sky view bar. The afternoon tea includes a series of finger foods and over 20 types of tea to choose from. I was full off the food and didn’t have too much tea. The price is expensive but you are paying for the view and experience.
When you stay at the Burj Al Arab they pick you up from the airport in a Rolls Royce. I’m not balling so I got a camel to my hotel.
One of the servings they give you during the meal. There was a variety from sandwiches to pastries.
Ironically went skiing for the first time in the desert. Ski Dubai, lets you go skiing inside of a mall. It is freezing inside and they have slopes and other activities inside.
I have no idea how Lil Wayne walks around in these.
That is all ice!
Thanks for Sharing your experience with us.It felt like i went on that trip
no problem
which country had the best looking women?
Yo Nigel. Thanks for the inspiration.
hey man why u go to these wack countries u should go to lebanon the best country in the middle east
Gambino I agreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
Well Agree with Lebanon being the best country in the Middle East and one of the best in the World, I dont agree with you saying those countries are whack. Theyre amazing too, in every way and thank you Nigel for sharing.
“When you stay at the Burj Al Arab they pick you up from the airport in a Rolls Royce. I’m not balling so I got a camel to my hotel. ” fuck thats so real of you to say Nigel. Very open minded and honest, where I am people LIE, they would go there Take pictures and Tell some Fibs Fables and Fairytales. Much respect. You will be balling soon, your an entrepreneur who took his own future in his hands your modesty and honesty will get you sky high.
I WANNA SKI DUBAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
From the visit where you able to have an idea of how well there economy is doing? Since alot of people speak english, would this be an ideal place to go to create new businesses?
@just-in thoughts….. im originally from AbuDhabi , UAE. Alot of people know of Dubai but not of UAE nor AbuDhabi. Abudhabi is the capital of UAE and its the biggest city in there. But most know dubai since its all over the media. I personally dont like Dubai. They always get them selves in trouble and come to be bailed by Abudhabi. Its like your little annoying brother or sister. You still love them but they annoy the crap out of you.
Now for your inquiry about businesses. It all depends on the type of the business, the size and most importantly the uniqueness of it. Small business tend to not succeed if its not original.
Make sure when you go there, that you wont go with the mentality that these folks are in a third world region and anything would impress them. UAE is one of the most advanced countries in the middle east if not in the world. I mean seriously with oil money they made a heaven out of the dessert. Most people are up to date with technology and electronic knowledge. so keep that in mind.
Let me know if you have other questions
Okay Nigel, wat was the total cost of this globe trotting trip, that was totally worth it from seeing the pictures?
Hey Nigel… going to Dubai for NYE… thanks for the pics… did you hit up any of the clubs while out there? If so any recommendations for hiphop spots