British grime rapper Octavian made waves last year with his mixtape Spaceman, which was nearly universally acclaimed and charted well in the UK. Now, it looks like he might be setting his sights on the US market, as he’s begun making overtures to Americans’ taste in hip-hop music by working with more US-based producers and artists like Diplo and Take A Day Trip, the duo who produced Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba.” The latest pond-jumping move from the 23-year-old Briton is “Lit,” which features Harlem’s ASAP Ferg and is produced by London On Da Track and Rex Kudo. Check it out below.

However, just because he’s expanding his range of sounds on the trap-heavy “Lit,” doesn’t mean he’s switching up or turning his back on his English roots. Last month, he released the video for his Skepta and Michael Phantom-featuring song, “Bet,” proving that British MCs can adapt to any sound. On “Lit,” though, he lets London On Da Track take the lead with his trademark rattling snares and one-drop bass hits, giving the beat plenty of space to breathe with clipped, high-speed bars, paving the way for ASAP Ferg to bring his own Harlem-bred swagger through on the second verse.

Octavian has festivals booked all across the UK for 2019, but don’t be surprised when he starts making appearances on this side of the Atlantic.

