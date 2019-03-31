Getty Image

Actor Omari Hardwick crossed paths with Beyonce at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards. Now, he has become the new target of vicious cyber attacks from the Beyhive, Beyonce’s online diehard fanbase.

Beyonce made several appearances at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, an awards show that highlights the accomplishments of people of color in television, film, music, and literature. Several celebrities lined up to catch up with the Beyonce and Jay Z and snap a pic with the industry power couple. Power actor Omari Hardwick was one of the lucky few to say hi.

Hardwick posed for a picture with Jay Z, then migrated to the seated Beyonce. Hardwick greeted Beyonce with a cheek kiss. But as he parted, the actor went in for a farewell cheek kiss. That’s where things got a little awkward. Beyonce had her head slightly turned, so when Hardwick went in for a peck, he accidentally kissed the corner of her mouth. Beyonce was visibly uncomfortable, but the Beyhive was quick to respond.