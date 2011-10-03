Photos: Behind The Scenes Of Meek Mill & Young Chris’ “House Party”

Saturday I flew to North Carolina for Chris Paul’s all star game. I then headed to ATL for Meek Mill & Young Chris’, “House Party.” Landed in ATL 3 p.m., went straight to the video shoot and left from there back to the airport at 3.a.m. The video took place at the house of Lou Williams of the 76ers and was directed by Dre Films. The video had cameos from Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, Twista, DJ Drama, Diamond, Travis Porter, Lil Duval, Pill, Lou Williams & The Twerk Team. “House Party,” is off of Meek Mill’s latest mixtape, “Dreamchasers.”

Photos By Nigel D.





Ming Leone

















