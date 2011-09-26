Poppin Or Floppin: Nicki Minaj’s Pink Chicken Wing Pendant

While performing out in Las Vegas for the iHeart Music Radio festival, Nicki Minaj rocked what appears to be a chicken wing spray painted pink around her neck. Thoughts on the bizarre accessory?
Is this suppose to be a joke? Swear some people don’t know how to spend their money. #FAIL
One word: Coon
it’s not coonery… it’s not fashionable… hell, its not even stupid…. even though i really think it is
its is just gimmick… and she is trying to damn hard… and its kinda pathetic to push this “girly-barbie” image for so damn long now… the ridiculous clothing, the wigs, and the dumb lyrics/punchlines (not all of them)
P.S: I change my mind… the chicken wing IS stupid…
Fake Ass + Multicolored Weaves + Chicken Wing Chain = Damaged Female Minority of Youth.
thats why they have her doing shit like this.
That shit makes me hungry.
man all yall sound like a group of hatin ass bloggers…all the crazy shit that goes on in the industry and yall feel like this about a pink chicken wing? get the fuck outta here…let a person do wat they want and stop hatin cause at the end of the day wat affect does this have on you…are u gonna lose any sleep cause nicki minaj has a pink chicken wing? i think not so all yall shut the fuck up with this dumb shit and finish listening to the latest nicki minaj…cuz yall kno she a beast with this shit!!!
smh…bitches bouta be chicken heads…litterally
bullshit
Dis bitch! Deadass! All the money you making and you coloring chicken wings pink and wearing em around ya neck?? And for whoever said that “hating” comment, I don’t think anybody who commented on this is hating on a female who is wearing a chicken around her neck. We simply stating our opinions!
Coonery Buffoonery
Damn…. I dont know how you can defend this? How niggas let her wear tht?
Fake @ss Lady Gaga!
BUFFONERY
if any other woman or man did this they would heavily critized and insulted etc. since this chick did it…it will now be considered a trend. smh…dumbing down society at its best. she looks like a fool. being paid to look like one…where the enlightenment?
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
lady gaga wannabe
This exemplifies how much the coonery that’s going on with black celebrities. Stop being an idiot fake gaga.
Why is it that when you have a negative comment to say about someone..THAT HAPPENS TO BE THE TRUTH..right away your a hater???….nicki minaj is a disgrace to hip hop….and that’s not hating in the least bit…when she first came out she was real..I loved that nicki …she was real..hard ..and all in your face…now she’s a commercial dumb azz…when did hip hop turn into this joke crap..how can you take this ish seriously ?…the gumby wigs…the lady gaga outfits….it’s like she’s trying to hard to. Be different and to be noticed when she was already different from the start…now when she performs I laugh my azz off because u can see how the the lighter crowd has changed her..she should be in a circus not spitting lyrics..she is so beautiful and all this stupid shit she puts on makes her look ugly as fuck…wake up bitch!
