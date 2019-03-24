Getty Image

R. Kelly is once again facing legal trouble. Last week in a court filing, the singer claimed he needed a judge to grant him travel permission in order to play previously planned shows in Dubai.

“Before he was arrested Mr. Kelly had signed a contract to perform between 3-5 shows in Dubai, UAE, in April 2019,” the court filing read. “He requests permission to travel to Dubai for the shows. While there he is supposed to meet with the royal family.” The court filing did not state where exactly the shows were booked.

On Sunday, the Dubai government released an official statement denying R. Kelly was playing shows in the sheikdom or that the royal family had plans to meet with him. “Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked,” the government’s statement read. It went on to say that the singer “has not been invited by the Dubai royal family for a performance.”

Steven Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney, said the statement was legitimate in an email to the Associated Press. “Mr. Kelly had a signed contract with a legitimate promoter, and any information that was included in the motion to travel was from that contract,” Greenberg wrote. “We did not say he was invited by the royal family, but the contract did provide that he would make himself available to meet with them.”

A court decision has not yet been made on R. Kelly’s travel request.

(via Associated Press)