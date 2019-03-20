Getty Image

On January 1, R. Kelly took to Instagram and Twitter to share the art for his then-new song, “Born To My Music.” A couple days after that, the first part of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series aired, which has been detrimental to the singer: He has since been arrested multiple times, charged with ten counts of criminal sexual abuse, and given a TV interview that did not go well for him. Understandably, Kelly has been silent on social media since the documentary.

Now, though, he has made his first posts on Instagram and Twitter since then, sharing a video of himself singing “Happy Birthday” to his daughter Joann Lee Kelly (aka Buku Abi). After the song, Kelly says in the video, “Happy Birthday, baby. Daddy loves you. I love you, no matter what, I love you, so much. Bye, happy birthday.”

Not long after the documentary aired, Joann made a long post on social media speaking out against her father, in which she wrote, “Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me through out the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. […] I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

Not much significant news about Kelly has surfaced over the past week or so, although early last week, it was reported that a third alleged sex tape featuring Kelly had been turned over to authorities.