Every year, when December sets in and the holiday season draws near, the onslaught of new music releases tends to slow down as the music world takes its annual end-of-year break. It would seem that this year, though, that doesn’t apply to Rae Sremmurd. Producer Mike Will Made-It took to Twitter recently and teased that something new and Christmas-related from the duo would be dropping soon, writing, “SREMM CHRISTMAS…..” He later followed that up with a release date: December 21.

SREMM CHRISTMAS….. — Mike WiLL Made It 🤯🥊💨‼️ (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) December 18, 2018

12/21 — Mike WiLL Made It 🤯🥊💨‼️ (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) December 19, 2018

It turns out that the release in question is a pair of new songs: “Christmas At Swae’s” and “Nothing For Christmas.” Although it’s a new song, “Christmas At Swae’s” is actually something we’ve sort of heard before: On Christmas last year, Swae Lee shared a clip of himself singing a lovelorn Christmas carol, which features the lyrics, “I don’t have you under my tree this Christmas, but I had you all over my wish list.” The new release is a full version of that song.

Dropping that Christmas carol I promised y’all tomorrow at midnight 🙏🏽☃️ pic.twitter.com/PGu31UVuu1 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) December 20, 2018

When the duo does shares the new music tomorrow, it will be their first release since their SR3MM triple album, which came out in May. During this quiet time of year, a new release from the group is very welcomed.