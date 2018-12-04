Getty Image

Over the years, Red Bull Music has traveled around the world and put on a ton of fascinating events, whether it’s their annual Red Bull Music Academy or the Red Bull Music Festival. The festival first visited Los Angeles in the fall of 2017, and while it didn’t touch down in LA this year, the event will be returning to The City Of Angels in 2019, bringing a series of diverse and interesting events to the city between February 7 and 28.

The most notable of the announced events is a pair of shows from Robyn, whose two dates at The Palladium on February 22 and 23 mark the start of her North American tour behind her new album Honey. These will also be her first concerts in Los Angeles since 2010.

Red Bull Music

Elsewhere on the program, Rae Sremmurd will headline Valentine’s Day with a special show titled “Heartbeats: A Night With Rae Sremmurd And Guests,” which is set to “include some very special covers of iconic love songs of past and present.” There will even be a “unique auditory installation” based on the Red Dead Redemption 2 score featuring “a full ensemble performance featuring [composer] Woody Jackson, experimental Indonesian duo Senyawa, and more musicians featured on the game’s score.”

There’s more going on beyond that as well, so check out the schedule of events above. Tickets for Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles go on sale on December 5 at noon PT via the event website.