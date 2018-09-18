Getty Image

A sea of Rico Nasty fans who were 100% about the raging life flooded The Echo in Silver Lake during the rising rapper’s Nasty Tour stop in Los Angeles last week. The room was filled with youthful energy from all different types of individuals gathered in a judgment-free zone where they could be themselves, and in a positive and welcoming environment like this one, fans can let out some aggression and have loads of fun.

“Once Upon A Time” off 2017’s Tales Of Tacobella was my first introduction to the young rapper, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, and I remember really loving her flow. More recently, when I heard “Poppin'” on an episode of Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure, all the indicators of her imminent success became clear. From 2016’s “iCarly” to now, you can hear the evolution in her sound and she keeps getting better and more polished.

The first song she performs is “Bitch I’m Nasty” which has the crowd extremely turned up — it is the Nasty Tour after all. The show itself is the standard Rico turn up — wigs flying in the air, crowd surfing, a mosh pit, and a recap of popular cuts from her 2018 release Nasty like, “Countin’ Up,” “Trust Issues,” and “Pressing Me.”

The energy is magnetic and pulsating as Rico’s music is loud, aggressive, liberating, and daring, giving a voice to anyone who doesn’t necessarily fit in with societal norms. The 21-year-old Maryland native has the crowd in the palm of her hand, all eyes are on her. They bounce up and down as she possesses them with songs off her mixtapes Nasty and Sugar Trap 2. She is in complete control.

Before all of this went down though, Rico was nice enough to speak with me in a tiny green room, backstage. I thanked her for allowing me to interview her while she was still getting her makeup done and slid into a spot right next to her, thrust my iPhone in her direction, and pressed record.

What can fans expect when they come to a Rico Nasty show?

I feel like I want them to come with low expectations but still high ones because I don’t want them to expect too much. That brings a lot of pressure, but I just want them to expect to have fun. Have a lot of fun, let sh*t go, get some aggression off in a positive way, and be a bad b*tch while doing it.

I’ve noticed your shows get a little wild, I was watching a video and somebody had a wig swinging in the air.

Yeah, they be throwing their wigs on stage, their bras onstage, their underwear. All types of sh*t.

What’s been your wildest show experience while on tour?

This girl made me spit in her mouth.

She made you?

She made me in a sense that me and my fans have this thing where if you keep asking me for something, I’ll probably give it to you.