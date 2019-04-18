Getty Image

Over the weekend, Donald Glover’s new film Guava Island premiered. The release coincided with the first of his two headlining dates at Coachella. It was available for free on Amazon Prime for the first 18 hours following its release. The hour-long film was directed by Glover’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai, written by his brother Stephen Glover, and perhaps most notably, features a co-starring performance by none other than Rihanna.

On Wednesday, the multi-platinum selling musician and beauty product magnate made her first statement since the film’s release. In a pair of tweets, the Barbadian singer congratulated Glover on the achievement and thanked him for allowing her to be a part of the experience. “You are a true gem to the culture. I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film…Thank you for trusting me with this role! It was the greatest experience being in Cuba, phones off, present with life and art! It was humbling!” she wrote.

wow! the response to #GuavaIsland has been quite overwhelming. So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film! @donaldglover you are a true gem to the culture. I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team! pic.twitter.com/7hVx57PPJe — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 17, 2019

Guava Island was not the 31-year-old singer’s first film turn. Last year, she starred as a “Nine Ball” the Rastafarian, computer-hacking wiz in the female-dominated Ocean’s-trilogy spin-off, Ocean’s 8. She also appeared in the French sci-fi film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. It’s unclear what’s up next for the Grammy-winning artist; she has the ability to do seemingly whatever she wants at this point in her career. Many, however, are hoping that 2019 will bring some new music.