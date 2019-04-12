Getty Image

Coachella weekend is here and along with all the highly-anticipated musical performances comes the debut of Donald Glover’s feverishly-awaited yet somewhat mysterious film, Guava Island. Ever since the trailer for the film debuted at Glover’s second Pharos festival, fans have wondered about the project, about which very little is known. What we do know, however, can be found below, in order of each bread crumb in the long, winding trail that brought us here.

August 2018 — Filming Begins In Cuba

Donald Glover and Rihanna on set 📽 in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/u3ov4xmwvh — Rihanna Facts (@FactsNevernyny) August 15, 2018

The first indication of a project cooking, was a photo of Rihanna and Glover hanging out in Cuba. A Spanish-language website, Vistar, confirmed that the pair were hanging out on the tiny island to film Guava Island. Further reports confirmed that Glover’s Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai was also directing, while emerging stars Letitia Wright of Marvel’s Black Panther and Nonso Anozie from Game Of Thrones would star along with Rihanna, who made her acting debut in 2012 with Battleship and most recently appeared in the heist film Ocean’s 8 in 2018.

November 2018 — The First Trailer Surfaces

After using his first Pharos fest to debut the first three episodes of Atlanta in 2016, Glover took the opportunity provided by his second to screen the first trailer for Guava Island, which naturally made its way online via a fan-shot video on social media. That video — and others like it — remain the only footage of the film available online, further lending to its air of mystery.

April 5, 2019 — Spotify Ads Promoting Guava Island Surface

Okkk, here comes the ad that have been popping up on Spotify #GuavaIsland pic.twitter.com/upiEQjGdOP — Haku (@_iStan4Rihanna) April 5, 2019

The next tidbit to surface was an ad on Spotify, which featured Glover singing before concluding the clip by saying “I’ll see you at the show, everyone.” A Guava Island graphic appeared on the ad, reading “Saturday Night, April 13” as well, leading observers to conclude that the film would release after his headlining performance as Childish Gambino at Coachella on Friday night, April 12. Clicking the ad merely brought users to the Rap Caviar playlist, which was now sponsored by Guava Island.