Rockie Fresh – God Is Great (Prod. By Boi-1da)

Rockie Fresh “God is Great” from the upcoming Maybach Music Group album “Self Made Vol 3.” Produced by Boi-1da.
The beat was so mellow and on point. His lyrics weren’t bad. He’s definitely getting better.
Blasphemous…God is great but it’s not cuz Rockie Fresh “got bitches, watches, and chains.” Leave God out of it if you gonna curse and glorify sin.
this guy hooks be weak as hell son fareal an his bars are average at best i will say i give him props bc he dnt rap about a lot of nonsense but he is not a star at all jus like stalley ross got to weak links but they are respectable at best
Not bad.
The beat was so mellow and on point. His lyrics weren’t bad. He’s definitely getting better.
Blasphemous…God is great but it’s not cuz Rockie Fresh “got bitches, watches, and chains.” Leave God out of it if you gonna curse and glorify sin.
this guy hooks be weak as hell son fareal an his bars are average at best i will say i give him props bc he dnt rap about a lot of nonsense but he is not a star at all jus like stalley ross got to weak links but they are respectable at best
Not bad.