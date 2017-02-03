Stream Sampha’s Lovely, Dense And Weird Debut Album ‘Process’

02.03.17 1 year ago

Young Turks

A Sampha solo album is something that we’ve needed for a long time. The singer-songwriter has spent years as a secret weapon for everyone from Beyonce to Drake, and his early previews of his first solo effort like “Blood On Me” and “(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano” only ratcheted up the anticipation for his debut full-length. Now it’s finally here, and it’s as dense, weird and lovely as we all wanted.

Over skittering drum patterns, layers of electronic instrumentation and (of course) loads of piano, Sampha’s fragile voice always manages to stand out. Sampha told Rolling Stone that the ultra-vulnerability he exhibits on Process is, counter-intuitively, just another character.

“I definitely hear some of my songs back and think, ‘I want to give myself a pat on the back,'” he said. “But I’m not necessarily like that in my day to day. I’m not quite that vulnerable. It’s a little bit of – I wouldn’t say exaggeration, but it’s an amplification of something.”

However, the songwriter does hope that people are able to connect to that persona.

“I want to leave music that some kid is going to find and put on some headphones and [it will] just transport them, like I was when I was into records,” he said.

Process is available to stream now via Spotify. Give it a listen up top and catch Sampha when he tours with The xx later this year.

Around The Web

TAGSSampha

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP