Beleaguered former music mogul Suge Knight was recently sentenced to 28 years in prison, which effectively closes the book on a controversial career in the music industry – but Showtime is premiering a new documentary where he recounts the story. Yesterday, the network released the trailer for American Dream/American Knightmare, a documentary that explores his rise as the face of the iconic Death Row records, and his fall after the murder of Tupac and the exodus of his other superstar artists Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

The Antoine Fuqua directed piece will debut on Friday, December 21 at 8:30 EST and aims to delve “deep into the life and storied exploits of the iconic Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight, as well as the volatile and highly influential era in gangsta rap he presided over,” as the Youtube description states. Fuqua has been working on the documentary for years, and it’s development likely faced challenges since Knight was arrested for the murder of Terry Carter in 2015.

The trailer features Knight front and center, chopping up his aphorisms and commentary in between footage recounting the highs and lows of his career, including whatever happened with Vanilla Ice and the 1996 MGM Grand fight that is believed to have spurred Tupac’s murder. In between those clips he likens himself to Scarface and tellingly surmises that “there’s no violence, there’s no sales.”

Watch the trailer above.