Getty Image

The Dixie Chicks have been taking the long way around getting their next album ready, but it looks like the wait is almost over.

The country-pop legends have been periodically posting studio snaps to their social media over the last few months, but until Tuesday, they hadn’t said anything specific about when they’d have a project ready. It looks like that day is coming soon.

Using a hilarious (and slightly creepy) baby filter, Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, Martie Maguire made an announcement mid-studio session. The trio take turns saying “Dixie Chicks album coming…” before their collaborator Jack Antonoff pops in to burst their bubble with a “someday.”

The caption on the video says “#dcx2019,” though, which means that “someday” actually means “some day in the next six months.” However, Variety reports that a 2020 album is more likely than 2019, so it’s probably best not to get your hopes up for a 2019 release.

Taking The Long Way, the Dixie Chicks’ most recent album, was released in 2006. In February 2007, the record won the Grammys for Album Of The Year and Best Country Album. Not much is known about the band’s new project other than that they have been in the studio with Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff — and that it’s coming “someday.”

Watch the Dixie Chicks’ teaser video above.