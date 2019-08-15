Update: Kevin Abstract revealed the official release date for Brockhampton’s upcoming album Ginger via his Instagram account. Per his post, Ginger is coming August 23 via Question Everything/RCA.

Original post: Over the past couple Wednesday nights, Brockhampton have been breadcrumbing their upcoming project, Ginger. Following the release of “I Been Born Again” and “If You Pray Right,” Brockhampton have given us another new track.

From what we’ve heard of Ginger so far, the record promises to be one of Brockhampton’s most thematically and musically rich projects to date. While “I Been Born Again” and “If You Pray Right” have dealt with (and undone) notions of religion over hard-hitting beats, “Boy Bye” explores mental health and romantic relationships. Dom McLennon, Matt Champion, Kevin Abstract, Merlyn Wood, Bearface, and Joba trade verses that oscillate between braggadocious confidence and vulnerability. Abstract sums it up nicely in his own verse: “15 million on the table, none of my n—as are stable / Need a personal connection, I just wanna feel you baby.”

The video, like everything else we’ve seen from Ginger so far, is a dizzying trip through Brockhampton’s brilliant, weirdo minds. The video starts with McLennon playing basketball with a bunch of blue people, then goes to Champion dangling in a glass box in the sky. Next is Abstract with a bunch of lighters lit in a halo around his head. There’s also Wood dancing around a giant Champion’s legs and Joba getting chased by a bunch of aliens.

Watch the video for “Boy Bye” above.