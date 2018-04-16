T.I. Calls For A Starbucks Boycott After The Senseless Arrest Of Two Black Men Waiting For A Friend

#Starbucks #T.I.
04.16.18 40 mins ago

Getty Image

T.I. will not buy coffee from Starbucks anytime soon. Yesterday TMZ stopped the outspoken Atlanta rap veteran outside of LAX and asked him for comment about the two black men who were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks, simply for waiting for their other friend to arrive before purchasing anything. T.I.’s answer was simple: Vote with your dollar.

I think that we should reserve our right to stop spending our money in places that don’t respect us equally. I think that until they have made some progressive steps to let us know that they plan on rectifying the situation, I don’t see no other answer. I think that if there is one thing that America is showing us, there is two ways that you can get their attention: The loss of life, and the loss of finances. And there’s just too much that has been left undone when it come to us being treated equally and fairly in this country. I don’t have nothing personally against Starbucks. I don’t hold nothing against their shareholders or their franchise participants. But the greater good, man, that is my priority.

T.I. was also aware of the company’s apology, though he hadn’t accepted it. “Every time we’ve been slighted, every time we’ve been disrespected, every time we’ve been devalued, every time we’ve been disregarded, it’s always just a tweet or an apology and ‘Oh, it’s cool,'” he added. “Naw, naw. There needs to be real action taken.”

Philadelphia resident Melissa DePino’s video of the incident has been viewed 10 million times. The footage has since sparked protests outside that very Starbucks, featuring signs with slogans like “Too Little Too Latte.” Meanwhile, DePino says that she was so struck by the racial profiling, she won’t go to that location again. “No. I can’t,” she said to Philadelphia magazine. “And it’s right around the corner from my house.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Starbucks#T.I.
TAGScivil rightsequal rightsSTARBUCKST.I.

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP