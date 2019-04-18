Today’s stars are really into Soul Train lately. It’s easy to see why; the 1970s era dance show was a foundational aspect of music culture in many US households and its legacy would have impacted plenty of artists’ lives, even if they weren’t around for the original incarnation (the 1990s Soul Train was cool, but it didn’t have Don Cornelius as host and it didn’t have those funky polyester outfits). The latest artist to borrow the groovy affect of the cultural institution is Teyana Taylor, who transformed the Ellen DeGeneres Show stage into a reproduction of Soul Train‘s iconic set for her performance of KTSE single,” Issues/Hold On.”

With Ellen’s in-house DJ tWitch standing in for Cornelius with a decent impression and Teyana herself decked out in gold lamé, the performance could have reasonably passed for one from the original show, despite making use of Teyana’s squad of professional dancers rather than kids off the street. Teyana and her band gave a sultry set of the slow-burning KTSE single, even starting the classic Soul Train dance line that Ellen couldn’t help but jump in on.

After the performance, Ellen presented Teyana with a gold plaque for another single from her album, “Gonna Love Me,” joking that “it goes with your outfit.”