The Weeknd Sings About Almost Giving Selena Gomez A Kidney On His New EP

03.30.18 2 hours ago

There was a time in 2017 when Selena Gomez was keeping a pretty low profile, and it turns out that was because she was going through some tough times: She has been battling Lupus for a while now, and it got to the point where she needed a kidney transplant. She got one, but it sounds like then-boyfriend The Weeknd was ready to be her donor.

The Weeknd dropped a surprise EP last night, My Dear Melancholy, and “Call Out My Name” very much sounds like it was written about his ex. At the start of the song’s second verse, it seems like The Weeknd reveals that he nearly gave Gomez one of his kidneys, as he sings, “I said I didn’t feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.”

Although he didn’t end up donating a kidney, The Weeknd did cancel some shows to be with Gomez around the time of the operation. Ultimately, Gomez ended up getting a kidney from her friend Francia Raisa, about whom she wrote in an emotional post-surgery Instagram post, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

