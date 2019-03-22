Getty Image

Since a sweater of theirs that some shoppers felt evoked the imagery of racist archetypes like the golliwog caused controversy in early February, many celebrities and prominent former patrons have spoken out against the Italian fashion brand Gucci. None, however, have seemed more outspoken and impassioned about the issue than rapper T.I..

“We ALL GOTTA Stop buying,wearing,and supporting this piece of shit company And ALL PIECE OF SHIT COMPANIES UNTIL THEY LEARN TO RESPECT OUR DOLLARS & VALUE OUR BUSINESS!!!! Our culture RUNS THIS SHIT!!!” the Atlanta rapper wrote in an emphatic Instagram post just days after news of the scandal first broke.

Over a month after Gucci’s public apology for the incident and days after the brand announced that it would be partnering with Harlem designer Dapper Dan to develop a three-tier multi-million dollar cultural awareness initiative, T.I. is remaining staunchly opposed to the makers of the “blackface sweater.” On Wednesday, the 38-year-old was spotted confronting a black man on the street who appeared to be sporting multiple Gucci items.