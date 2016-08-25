Tink Returns To Form On Her New Project, ‘Winter’s Diary 4’

08.25.16 2 years ago

Tink is back with her newest project Winter’s Diary 4. After hinting at an August release for the project a couple of months ago, the tape made a surprise release this morning. Winter’s Diary 4 only has one guest appearance in Chicago’s Lil Durk, as the rest of the tape is a strictly solo affair for the Timbaland co-signed singer/rapper. Production duties are handled by C-Sick, Cookin Soul, 1500 or Nothin, Jahlil Beats.

The project has 15 songs but are missing two songs Tink released earlier this year. “Circle the Block,” which she shot a video for, and the Jahlil Beats produced “Count It Up” didn’t make the cut. You can listen to the project on Spinrilla now.

Tracklist
1. “Lime Light”
2. “All Falls Down”
3. “Show It”
4. “Be Single (Interlude)”
5. “Aquafina”
6. “Surprizes”
7. “Stay On It” (Feat. Lil Durk)
8. “Your Side”
9. “Nothing Else Matters 2”
10. “MVP”
11. “Real Upgrade”
12. “What Is Real”
13. “Modern Wave”
14. “Pullin Up (Interlude)”
15. “Blood Sweat & Tears”

