Travis Scott Shares The Lineup For His Sold-Out Astroworld Festival The Day Before The Festival

Travis Scott has revealed the lineup to his sold-out and highly anticipated Astroworld Festival this weekend and it includes not just the expected Cactus Jack looks like Sheck Wes and Texas rap heroes like Post Malone and whoever the “Houston All-Stars” are, but also up-and-coming artists like Trippie Redd, Smokepurrp, Gunna, and Tommy Genesis.

Rounding out the eclectic list of rap stars are Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Rae Sremmurd, while Virgil Abloh and Metro Boomin are scheduled for DJ sets. Travis himself has been on tour to promote his well-received third studio album, with a stage evoking its amusement park namesake that even includes a working, miniature Ferris Wheel from which he performs during his set. The elaborate stage production is just one of the many ways in which Travis has taken his role as a master curator and elevated for his live performance; during his Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight tour he was known for performing from atop a giant, evil-looking, mechanical crow.

With the Astroworld Festival, Travis joins a rapidly proliferating list of artists with their own festivals which includes Astroworld guest Post Malone, J. Cole, who postponed his Dreamville Festival to 2019 due to inclement weather, and Tyler The Creator, who recently capped his successful seventh year annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival after scaling up to a larger venue.