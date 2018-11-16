Travis Scott Shares The Lineup For His Sold-Out Astroworld Festival The Day Before The Festival

Hip-Hop Editor
11.16.18

Getty Image

Travis Scott has revealed the lineup to his sold-out and highly anticipated Astroworld Festival this weekend and it includes not just the expected Cactus Jack looks like Sheck Wes and Texas rap heroes like Post Malone and whoever the “Houston All-Stars” are, but also up-and-coming artists like Trippie Redd, Smokepurrp, Gunna, and Tommy Genesis.

Rounding out the eclectic list of rap stars are Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Rae Sremmurd, while Virgil Abloh and Metro Boomin are scheduled for DJ sets. Travis himself has been on tour to promote his well-received third studio album, with a stage evoking its amusement park namesake that even includes a working, miniature Ferris Wheel from which he performs during his set. The elaborate stage production is just one of the many ways in which Travis has taken his role as a master curator and elevated for his live performance; during his Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight tour he was known for performing from atop a giant, evil-looking, mechanical crow.

With the Astroworld Festival, Travis joins a rapidly proliferating list of artists with their own festivals which includes Astroworld guest Post Malone, J. Cole, who postponed his Dreamville Festival to 2019 due to inclement weather, and Tyler The Creator, who recently capped his successful seventh year annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival after scaling up to a larger venue.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSAstroworldAstroworld FestivalLil WaynePost MaloneRae SremmurdSheck WesTravis Scott

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP