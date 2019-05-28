Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week, Ty Dolla Sign released “Purple Emjoi,” his first solo release of the year. The song is a heartfelt ode to the romantic partners who have been there when he needed them most. It also features yet another show-stopping guest verse from J. Cole. After years of ambivalence toward working with other artists, the North Carolina rapper has fully broken out of his shell in the last year, making appearances on a slew of notable recent releases. Dolla Sign, on the other hand, is about as fluid a collaborator in pop music as there is. The rapper/singer has built a career off of lending his voice to some of rap’s biggest hits. He and Cole’s creative harmony is on full display on “Purple Emoji.”

The song’s video highlights the many faces of romantic harmony. Director Olivia Rose, who has previously worked with the likes 6lack and Skepta, assembled couples filling a range of ages and sexual and racial identities. Throughout the three-minute clip, we’re treated to shots of these lovers tenderly kissing and embracing one another. The short and simply shot video is a wholesome departure from Dolla Sign’s more hedonistic output.

