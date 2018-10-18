Getty Image

There are a handful of celebrities that seem like they can do it all, and it feels like Tyler The Creator isn’t part of that conversation often enough. Most notably, he has a highly successful music career: His four studio albums have peaked in at least the No. 5 spot on the US charts. He also has his Golf Wang clothing line, his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival festival, and, in case you’ve forgotten, he used to have his own TV show, Adult Swim’s Loiter Squad. His animated show, The Jellies!, also aired in 2017. Now it looks like Tyler is ready to really focus on the small screen, as he just signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he and producing partner Lionel Boyce “will be developing projects for television and digital properties, both scripted and unscripted, for Sony under their Bald Face Productions shingle.” Tyler offered a simple statement, which could mean everything, but probably means nothing: “Tacos are great with bar-b-que sauce, I’m excited.”

Sony Pictures Television president Jeff Frost offered a more substantial comment on the deal, saying, “To be partnering with the creative genius of Tyler, the Creator and Lionel Boyce is a dream come true for us as we’ve long been fans of their work. Tyler’s unconventional ingenuity is unparalleled, and we are excited about the prospect of what we can create together.” Boyce also said, “Sony Pictures Television has been a hub for great television for many decades and we’re excited to be a part of a place where we will have the resources to develop new ideas.”