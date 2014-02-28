Video: Big Sean Speaks On Being Engaged & The Inspiration Behind Starting “Aura Gold” With Nigel D.

02.28.14 4 years ago

While I was out in Las Vegas for Agenda I caught up with Big Sean and got a chance to chat about his clothing line, “Aura Gold,” and his recent engagement. He also previewed some of the line’s spring collection, check the slideshow for pics.

Produced By Nigel D.




a4


a1

a2

a3

a5

a6

a7

ar6

ar5

ar4

ar3

ar2

ar1

Around The Web

TAGSRealTalk Exclusives

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP