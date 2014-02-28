Video: Big Sean Speaks On Being Engaged & The Inspiration Behind Starting “Aura Gold” With Nigel D.

While I was out in Las Vegas for Agenda I caught up with Big Sean and got a chance to chat about his clothing line, “Aura Gold,” and his recent engagement. He also previewed some of the line’s spring collection, check the slideshow for pics.
While I was out in Las Vegas for Agenda I caught up with Big Sean and got a chance to chat about his clothing line, “Aura Gold,” and his recent engagement. He also previewed some of the line’s spring collection, check the slideshow for pics.
whats up wit nigel makeing the same face all the time