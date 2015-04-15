Video: Dr. Boyce Watkins Responds To Tyler The Creator Calling Him Out

Dr. Boyce Watkins responds to Tyler The Creator referring to him as a “F****,” on his latest album on “Smuckers.” Thoughts on what he had to say about Hip Hop and music’s influence on people?
classical situation replay of 2pac vs dolores tucker…. .slavemasters ( mountain dew ) are pitting old blacks vs young blacks…..Dr Boyce Watkins is right and Tyler needs to humble himself and take direction from older, wiser heads……
And tyler is totally wrong for calling him a faggot that is totally wrong…..
that is ignorance that is what we should not be doing….
I completely disagree. Boyce spoke out against 2 black men for doing something he considered racist. Obviously Tyler had no intention of being perceived as racist, he did it strictly for humor. The goat in the video is a recurring character on his albums as well.
Imagine being in Tyler’s shoes. You’re a 22 year old black kid out of LA, and you get your first chance to direct a commercial, and an older black man with a loud voice says something about it, gets your commercial pulled, and they terminate your contract. That man had no business interfering with his dream, but he did so, and messed up his money in the process. I would call him a faggot too.
@t0ki its a shame you do not see the bigger picture and how the depictions of black men in the video in a criminal line up re-inforce the image of black men as criminals ( even with the goat )….
obviously Tyler as a black male cannot be a racist still his immaturity of the issues that determine the context that this ad will be viewed in have been exploited by the drinks company and we will consistently see this in the future …large corporations exploiting the ignorance of Black Artists to degrade and exploit Black people……
This is bigger than tyler and the money he will lose , its even bigger than Dr Boyce…we as in you and me have to decide for once and for all if we want to work towards our people having a positive self image or a negative one……
thanks for your reply t0ki it was very well written..peace
