Video: Trinidad James Says The South Runs New York

Trinidad James claims that the south runs NYC among other things during performance at Converse Rubber Tracks. via Woogie2woogie

I remember when NY rap was the sh** & us in the south, us bammas, we was like wtf & we just did our own thing, but now we run y’all musically. I looked up to New York music & now every nigga that’s really poppin out in NY, you might as well tell he from Atlanta -Trindad James

Trinidad James decides to vent about Hip Hop and says the South now runs New York musically. Do you think ATL runs the current music in NYC? Which artists sound like they are from ATL?

I said a lot tonight in NY and people are prolly gonna take the negative and run with it but my main purpose in life only is to take care of my mama and keep my shoe game on “30 million” . Other than that if I can inspire a young person to be the best person they wanna be along the way….then cool. Nothing else matters. Maino wanna shoot me for saying the truth then shoot on. I ain’t backtracking shit. Ny consumers are a disgrace to their own culture. I don’t ever have to make it on the radio ever. Fuck the radio. I’ll die a real nigga. I speak the truth….and the TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE….#CrazyDeacon #BlackBatman…coming soon. You gonna wanna hear this. Ima die with a Trini Flag in the Air… “WHEN I DIE BURY ME IN A CARNIVAL”!!!

– Trinidad James

