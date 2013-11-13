Video: Trinidad James Says The South Runs New York

Trinidad James claims that the south runs NYC among other things during performance at Converse Rubber Tracks.
I remember when NY rap was the sh** & us in the south, us bammas, we was like wtf & we just did our own thing, but now we run y’all musically.
I looked up to New York music & now every nigga that’s really poppin out in NY, you might as well tell he from Atlanta
-Trindad James
Trinidad James decides to vent about Hip Hop and says the South now runs New York musically. Do you think ATL runs the current music in NYC? Which artists sound like they are from ATL?
I said a lot tonight in NY and people are prolly gonna take the negative and run with it but my main purpose in life only is to take care of my mama and keep my shoe game on “30 million” . Other than that if I can inspire a young person to be the best person they wanna be along the way….then cool. Nothing else matters. Maino wanna shoot me for saying the truth then shoot on. I ain’t backtracking shit. Ny consumers are a disgrace to their own culture. I don’t ever have to make it on the radio ever. Fuck the radio. I’ll die a real nigga. I speak the truth….and the TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE….#CrazyDeacon #BlackBatman…coming soon. You gonna wanna hear this. Ima die with a Trini Flag in the Air… “WHEN I DIE BURY ME IN A CARNIVAL”!!!
– Trinidad James
Audio: Maino Addresses Trinidad James New York Rant (Maino Says He Has To Apologize)
Trinidad James need to fall back. Yeah the south is on top but most of them don’t talk about shit. I fuck with TI.Jeezy.Rick Ross,2 Chainz,UGK.Ghetto Boys and Three Six Mafia but everybody else say the same thing. East Coast will make a comeback.
This was hilarious! I swear I was waiting for him to say, “Who’s the 5 greatest rappers of all time? 1. Dylan 2. Dylan 3. Dylan 4. Dylan 5. Dylan!!!!”
WELL HE AINT WRONG
ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR NEW YORK ARTISTS (ASAP ROCKY) WHOLE SOUND IS STRAIGHT FROM THE SOUTH
WHICH NY ARTISTS SOUND LIKE THEY FROM THE SOUTH…..???? YO NIGEL U REALLY DONT KNOW…???? FRENCH MONTANA, ASAP ROCKY, FABOLOUS (EVEN THOUGH HE IS TRYING TO COME BACK TO THE NY SOUND)…… BUT EVEN THOUGH HE RIGH WHO CARES ABOUT A TRINIDAD JAMES OPINION
It takes no balls to talk that grease in front of a bunch of hipsters.
At least he had the balls to do it in front of a ny crowd
Who is really poppin in the south right now tho? T.I, jeezy, are barely heard now days. The new guys are just making one hit songs but not selling albums like t.i. or jeezy did. Only Rick is relevant and consistent from the south and Pusha T some what. The others are just brand new hype with hot song but no hot albums. The west only have Kendrick and odd future to certain extend, Q is trying to come up. NY only has few such as asap mob, beast coast and Flatbush Zombies to name a few. I don’t think anyone is really holding hip hop on lock right now. I believe hip hop sounds has evolved and mixed, Look at rocky he got that houston flow with little bit of NY in him, Schoolboy Q got that NY feel with some Cali in him. French got that grimey Bronx with south feel. I don’t see hip hop game in the same state as it was in the 90’s. Music eventually evolves and sound will mix in, so it’s really hard to see someone sounding specifically from certain regional location.
why does it matter? what y’all fail to realize is thats the souths recipe! while Tip and Jeezy and Ross, etc take breaks.. we hit y’all wit the waka flocka’s and Gucci Manes.. once y’all tired of dancing nshit all summer, here comes mastermind and my name is my name and might as well say Drizzy too since his whole album sounds like Htown
I agree with Brooklyn BasedGod…You made some valid points. But to me, there is just something about that gritty NY rap, that the world loves…a hit comes out of NYC the whole world bows down…a hit comes out of the South or the West…its just that, its a Hit…nothing more or less…But when NYC has one on their hands…its like scripture! I feel a lot of people are waiting for NYC to come back…just waiting…there are a lot of underground movements going on…What made NYC hip hop so live is that the experience of being a New Yorker is far different than any experience in the US, so whether its the Storytelling of Nas, or the Dope rap of Jay and The LOX, The rob, steal, kidnap and kill rap of Biggie and 50…even down to the braggadocious rap of Mase…They all from NYC, but styles were so different from each other…The south is dope game and strip clubs…that’s it! (for the most part) I think that when you mix the culture with a different part of the world…sometimes the result is beneficial, but you still lose your essence…ASAP Mob is cool…but the more Rocky goes for the south flow…he misses me with it…let the South be the South…they can have that flow…but if you rep NYC…you should have that Flow…Late 90’s early 00’s NY would have guest features from the South for THEIR SOUND…not so the South could sound like them…or the South would have NYC on a track for Their Sound and Slang…not so that NYC could sound like them…somewhere that individuality has gotten lost..and everyone is more of a carbon copy than not….
and when the last time has said gritty NY rap that the world loves happened? I’m thinking Jim Jones we fly high.. but that beat sounded like lil jon and wasn’t nothin gritty about it! So who you talking bout? DMX? LOX? Lil Kim? that NY sound hasn’t happened in a long time B lol
This nigga is way too comfortable. Somebody shoulda robbed & stripped this corny 1 hit wonder nigga after the show. There was a time when NY niggaz would not let that shit fly. Peace & unity is cool, but we need some new age Styles P types of niggaz to check these niggaz chins when they get reckless at the mouth. Real shit.
those people in that video are New York hipsters who are mostly white college students.that why Trinidad james feels brave enough to even say that
When Trinidad James can headline his own tour with sold out shows then I will listen to his opinion.
Til then he can keep pushing those basement appearances.
Damn another L for ny….everything he said was nuthin but da truth.
kept it all da way 100
@this dude
Niggas in the south been taking L’s since 1700’s fuck you talkin’ bout b.
so @ghostkarma, Trinidad James opinion is superior if he sold out shows? Truth is the truth no matter where it comes from. Cornball.
The market chooses what is hot, nobody wants to listen to NY artists, if you want to talk about sales. Hip-hop heads always have music available to them, saying who is hot or who people want to hear is ambiguous and nobody can really define it. Holding on to regional identity does not help. NY natives are leaving NY to get hot, so when he says the market doesn’t show love, he is right.
Trinidad James aka Jerome ain’t said nothing I ain’t been saying for the longest. Ya’ll just mad because a southern niggas had the balls to say it now. I’m happy he did say it maybe it will get niggas to stop dickriding and start focusing on lyrics again.
lol aye yal new york niggas mad or mad asf nigga tha south got the game on lock get over it the only reason new York gets talked about is bcuz jay still in it other than that nobody want to hear that wack ass bullshit yal ben getn away wit for year name 10 new York artist that’s still relevant besides jay i’ll wait
lol the same niggas getting mad is the same niggas listening to Lil gayne, Officer Ricky, and the informant T.I. (Telling information). Why ya’ll mad for now?
WELL HE SAID IT HIMSELF HE DONT CARE IF MAINO SHOOT EM SO MAINO WHEN U SEE THIS TAP THAT BOY JAW I GARUNTEE IF KENDRIC AND TRINIDAD JAMES GOT THERE JAW TAPPED AND THERE CHAINS TOOK. NEW YORK WILL DEFINITELY MAKE A COMEBACK GARUNTEED!!!! LMFAO! REAL TALK THOUGH.
@yungnblues
Who’s from the south got game on lock besides Officer Ricky? Jeezy and T.I ain’t been heard in a min. South only have new artist every month with hot songs but neither of them drop solid albums.
The same radio stations in NY are owned by the same stations in,Atlanta.
The south is on top I agree….but that’s just it , it’s the south. All the artist come in go from the south no substance develops all the artist in other regions last. Hell Trinidad is done now
Hate it or love it….most niggas are from the south in some shape form or fashion.
Plus, where do you think those blues, jazz, soul, and r&b samples come from….
Trinidad is wrong Midwest is running things right now not NY New York artists don’t release albums apart from the Legends. ATL don’t run things neither does West Coast
CANT BELIEVE THIS NIGGA SAID THAT ABOUT NY. HE IS OFFICIALLY FOOD. GARBAGE ASS TRINIDAD LAMES IS TALKING. NIGGA YOU HAD ONE SINGLE THAT WAS GARBAGE AND NOW YOU TRYING TO PULL RANK. MAINO RIGHT SON NEED TO BE SENT TO THE DENTIST, AND I AINT TALKING BOUT DR. DENTIST, HE NEED THAT KNUCKLE GAME DENTIST REAL BAD TO KEEP HIM FROM TALKIN THAT BS. HE GONNA BE JUST AS FAST AS 2CHAIN WAS IN SAN FRAN WHEN THAT DESERT CAME OUT
@Brooklyn graveyard you might not listen to em but they gotta pretty huge buzz rite now waka , yo gotti , 2chains , juicy j, future I can go all day now name a new York artist wit a bigger buzz than them besides jay z
i’ll wait
TRINIDAD JAMES JUST MAD BECAUSE JOE BUDDEN AND NYC RADIO STATION PLAYED THE DUDE FOR BEING A GIMMICK/ONE HIT WONDER.DONT GET IT CONFUSED.SOUTH NEED TO REALIZE MOST OF YOU DONT COME OUT WITH CLASSIC ALBUMS YOUR JUST HAVE A LARGE AMOUNT OF ARTIST WHO CAN HIT YOU WITH ONE HIT WONDERS WHO HAVE HYPE BEATS THAT SOUND GOOD IN THE CLUB.KENDRICK LAMAR CONTROL WAS REALLY”WE NEED TO BRING LYRICS BACK AND LEAVE THIS CORNY SOUTH MUSIC ALONE”ONLY THING IS LYRICAL MC’S ARE NOT FROM NYC THEY ALL OVER BUT WE CAN ALL AGREE WE TIRED OF THE CORNY SOUND COMING OUT THE SOUTH GETTING MAINSTREAM
Trinidad looked like a 24 karat gold urkel, bugaloo from above the rim on his BET new years eve performance. Everything olayed on the radio nowdays is garbage period. I dont care what coast it comes from. Real hip hop rap is back underground. Straight up. Eastcoast got maby dope mcs they just dont dumb down 4 the radio like these fags and im from the west. I also remember a time when gay music drom the south ran hip hop. No limit then cash money. Its a tredy gimmick phase that will pass when people get tired of slow no vocab rappers witha drawl sayin the same gets old.
Joey Bada$$ would disagree, So would the Underachievers, but then again, if anyone would rather listen to gucci, ross etc… this ain’t hip hop to me (Trap, Crap, however you want). Choose your words wisely.