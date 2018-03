Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Elliott Wilson hosted YG’s “Blame It On the Streets” screening in NYC last night. Guests included No ID and DJ Mustard. No ID gave an intro before the film was shown and YG did a Q&A after. YG spoke on the processes of making the film, plans for his career along with wanting to be nominated for a Grammy for “My Krazy Life.”

Check below for YG on Hot 97.