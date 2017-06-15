Album listening parties are pretty fun events. Usually there’s food and drinks. The artist behind the record swings by to throw out a shoutout, maybe take some questions, and usually you leave with a little take home a gift of some kind. As he revealed to Trevor Noah on the Daily Show last night, Vince Staples decided to stay on theme and gave the attendees something a little more interesting at the listening party for his upcoming album Big Fish Theory.

.@vincestaples out here really giving out fish ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/71EzKu9TZp — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 13, 2017

“Beta fish last for two weeks. You don’t really have to feed them much,” Vince explained. Asked to elaborate by the host, he said, “Beta fish is for the children. You know, it can live in a flower pot. There can be a little dirt in there. Little bit of water, little bit of oxygen.” Then Noah interjected, “And then it dies after two weeks?” “Allegedly,” Vince replied.

Of course, fish Twitter caught wind of Vince’s lifespan claims and went in on the rapper.

.@Trevornoah Uhhh, did you correct @vincestaples that Beta fish live 3-5 YEARS? Not 2 wks. Wtf. Ridiculous interview with misinformation. — Sarah Jane (@Sarahh_Janeyy) June 15, 2017

Yo my beta fish Fido lived for four years then he died when we changed his water after it was dirty for weeks. He died lavish — Mario (@OxfordMario) June 15, 2017

I had a beta that lived maybe 2.5 years+ his name was Buddha and he died in the cold. I pre ordered big fish tho and congrats homie 🔥 — D¥łåń (@Dylan_kai_) June 15, 2017

@vincestaples aside from beta fish definitely living longer than 2 weeks your interview on the daily show was just amazing — Conner (@ConnerCap_14) June 15, 2017

4 of my beta fish died. i'm a bad fish owner. i don't deserve this project — 喔等待 (@fvtimvv) June 15, 2017

Vince eventually jumped in to defend himself.

Then threw some shoutouts to a few departed Betas while plugging his new record.

Rest In Peace Spider-Man. Big Fish Theory June 23rd. https://t.co/oKUx5pCfKi — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 15, 2017

Rest In Peace Chomper, we will celebrate you. Big Fish Theory June 23rd. https://t.co/gI9J9IiFAF — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 15, 2017

Then he put the kibosh on the whole thing.

I sincerely ask you all to stop telling me about your fish because the only fish we acknowledge is the Big Fish Theory releasing June 23rd. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) June 15, 2017

Check out his conversation with Trevor Noah above.