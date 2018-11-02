Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

ASAP Rocky is back with the latest video from his Testing album. Today, the Harlemite dropped the visual for “Fukk Sleep,” an experimental, melodic song featuring FKA Twigs. He once told advised fellow artists to invest their money, and we can definitely tell that he invested heavily in this video. The Diana Kunst-directed video shows off the bold direction that Rocky is taking with his art and continues on the compelling visage of an art installation that ASAP was involved in before Testing dropped in May.

He and FKA Twigs begin the video laying in what resembles futuristic incubators before vaporizing and transporting into the New York City night. They cruise through the streets while Rocky rhymes about his come up with bars like, “I remember I was poor and I was young and living homeless/Now I rock the Ricky Owens, eyes looking like he rolling.”

ASAP has “new bags on new bags,” and also a range of creative ideas. The video alternates between scenes of what resembles a psychological thriller and typical-but-always-hilarious scenes of the new money disturbing the old guard’s status quo, pouring champagne on some old people’s table at a restaurant. FKA follows up Rocky’s voice with her own ethereal vocals, giving the song and video an even more haunting aura, as the two get into mischief throughout the city.