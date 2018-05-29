Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A week after releasing a compelling video for “Be Careful,” Cardi B has dropped off the sunny music video for “I Like It” right in time for summer. The colorful, Elf Rivera-directed video showcases Cardi and friends having a good time in what may be her native Dominican Republic. Wherever it is, Cardi and the video’s cast are all enjoying frio frios, sun rays and good vibes.

J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, the NYC-based Latin Trap ingenue who you should be getting familiar with, are featured on the track and take us to a fun night scene which mimics the way “I Like It” has been ringing off in nightspots all over the country. The cleverly-crafted, Pete Rodriguez-sampling track is a fan favorite from Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi’s banger-heavy debut album. It’s the perfect mesh of classic boogaloo with modern, thumping sonics that are all the rage.

Cardi B flaunts a variety of flowing outfits in the video, showing that her pregnancy doesn’t stop her from being fashion forward. It looks like the already-showing Cardi plans to keep going in and work until she can’t anymore, which is a bold strategy. It will likely pay off, as her album is an ideal score for summer ’18.