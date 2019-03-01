XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion may have left a complicated legacy behind, but it looks like he also left behind a complicated legal situation as well. The Blast reported and XXL confirmed that producer Jimmy Duval has filed a lawsuit against the late rapper’s estate for $1 million of royalties for co-producing on XXX’s breakout hit, “Look At Me!”

Duval, a co-producer on the track along with Rojas, called the suit “a matter of fairness,” writing in a statement to XXL:

“It was my intention to keep the pending matter involving the estate of the late XXXTentacion a private matter. However, in lieu of recent developments and out of respect for someone who was truly a legend in his own right and someone I called my friend, it is imperative that I clear things up. It is important to note that as the producer behind ‘Look At Me,’ an inarguable platinum hit, I was removed from all credits, which in turn meant that all rights and royalties owed to me, were immediately averted. It goes without saying that everyone deserves credit for their contributing works. My friend is no longer with us and [I’m] only asking to remain a part of the legacy that we created together with ‘Look At Me.’ X changed my life and the lives of many others and we want to continue widening the positive impact that our music creates. I would never under any circumstances disrespect X or his legacy. [I’m] only asking for what is rightful and fair.”

However, DJ Scheme, XXX’s tour DJ and one of his closest associates, was incensed to learn about the lawsuit. He wrote on Twitter: “Jimmy Duval is a f*cking pussy for this… Jimmy wanted to do a tribute for X with Adam on his YouTube yet u over here calling jah a close friend and trying to sue his estate.” Scheme was similarly outspoken and defensive about Vic Mensa’s BET Freestyle, which mentioned XXX’s history of domestic abuse. While it makes sense for his to want to defend his friend, it’s also important to remember that XXX himself admitted to several instances of homophobic and misogynistic violence, which already colors his legacy — it probably wouldn’t help to add “miser” to the list of names he could be called.